Powerball jackpot up to $835 million after months without a big winner

DES MOINES, Iowa - An $835 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs if players are willing to brave incredibly long odds.

Wednesday night's jackpot is the world's ninth-largest lottery prize of all time.

Earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games have topped $1 billion.

The jackpot grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Powerball's terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots.

The $835 million jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment over 30 years.

Those taking the cash option would win $390.4 million.