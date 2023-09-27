Powerball jackpot up to $835 million after months without a big winner
DES MOINES, Iowa - An $835 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs if players are willing to brave incredibly long odds.
Wednesday night's jackpot is the world's ninth-largest lottery prize of all time.
Earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games have topped $1 billion.
The jackpot grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.
Powerball's terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots.
The $835 million jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment over 30 years.
Those taking the cash option would win $390.4 million.