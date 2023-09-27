iHeartRadio
Powerball jackpot up to $835 million after months without a big winner


POWERBALL

DES MOINES, Iowa - An $835 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs if players are willing to brave incredibly long odds. 

Wednesday night's jackpot is the world's ninth-largest lottery prize of all time. 

Earlier prizes in the Powerball and Mega Millions games have topped $1 billion. 

The jackpot grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner. 

Powerball's terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots. 

The $835 million jackpot is for a sole winner who opts for payment over 30 years. 

Those taking the cash option would win $390.4 million.

