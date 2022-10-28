Praise for Erie Shores HealthCare

A pat on the back for Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington.

It's been recognized with the achievement of Accreditation with Exemplary Standing for 2022-2026 from Accreditation Canada, which is the highest possible designation.

The not-for-profit organization is aligned with the International Society of Quality in Health Care which has an external peer review process to assess and improve services based on standards of healthcare excellence.

President and CEO Kristin Kennedy says this recognition truly is a testament to their staff and their ongoing commitment to providing care to the community in line with Canadian best practices.

“Accreditation is a quality improvement process which identifies what we’re doing well and where we need to focus improvement efforts. The whole organization is involved, from front-line staff to board members. I am very proud of the entire team as we continue to provide high-quality patient care while exploring innovative ways to expand our services,” she added.