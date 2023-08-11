iHeartRadio
Pre-check in for the Run for Rocky event postponed


am800-news-run-for-rocky-flyer-august-2023

Pre-check in for the Run for Rocky event has been postponed. 

Due to the likelihood of severe weather in the region Friday evening, the pre-check in scheduled for the event at Lanspeary Park has been cancelled. 

Participants can check in tomorrow morning at Dieppe Gardens under the WFCU Tent starting at 8:45 am.   

The Run for Rocky Legacy Project, with partners Windsor-Essex Pride Fest, will host the 7th Run for Rocky Event this weekend in conjunction with Windsor Essex PrideFest.  
 

