A precautionary boil water advisory issued for Kingsville has been rescinded.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit advises users that consecutive water samples have been taken and meet drinking water quality standards.

The boil advisory was put in place on Thursday.

Health Unit staff will continue to work closely with Union Water Supply System to ensure consumers are notified of any water quality changes.

Anyone who has questions can contact the Environmental Health Department at 519-258-2146 ext. 4475 between 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.