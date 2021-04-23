Pregnant Women in Ontario Eligible for COVID Vaccine

Pregnant women of any age in Ontario are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says the change is in light of new information showing women who are pregnant are at high risk of severe illness.

The health minister's office says pregnant women are now considered among those with highest need for shots.

They can now book through the provincial call centre _ at 1-888-999-6488 _ or through local public health units.

A doctor's note is not necessary, and women can expect to wait about 16 weeks for a second dose.

Meanwhile, Toronto and Peel Region could begin to order the temporary closure of some businesses to control workplace COVID-19 outbreaks as of Friday.