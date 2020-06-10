iHeartRadio
Premier and Ministers Being Tested for COVID-19

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has been tested for COVID-19 after coming into contact with a positive case.

After holding a joint news conference with Lecce on Tuesday Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are being tested Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Premier Ford says he and Elliott are monitoring themselves for any symptoms.

It has not been released how Lecce came into contact with a positive case but he has since tweeted a statement saying his results came back negative.

 

— With files from The Canadian Press

