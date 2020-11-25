Premier Asking the Public to Avoid Large Holiday Parties

The Province of Ontario is asking the public to celebrate the holidays differently this year.

Premier Doug Ford is asking the public to celebrate the holidays with only your own household.

He says if you live alone, consider celebrating with one additional household.

Ford made the request with the province's Minister of Health Christine Elliott and the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams.

He says it's important to avoid big holiday parties.

"I know there are many people looking forward to their traditional family celebrations at this time of year, but to keep your loved ones safe, traditions will have to be adjusted," said Premier Ford. "We're asking everyone to please stick to your own household when celebrating. Avoid big holiday parties or large family dinners to help us stop the spread of this deadly virus. By following this public health advice, we can all have a safe and fun holiday season."

The province released its "Celebrate the Holiday Season Safely" plan on Wednesday to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario.