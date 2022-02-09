Premier calls Ambassador Bridge blockade an 'illegal occupation'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling a protest in Windsor that's stalled traffic at the Ambassador Bridge "an illegal occupation."

Ford has issued a statement calling for the blockade to end, saying "we cannot let this continue."

He also says he has spoke with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley and told them the province is ready to provide any support we can offer.

On Wednesday, Mayor Dilkens said the City of Windsor has requested additional resources from the upper levels of government to address the situation.

Dilkens told reporters the resolution will require a "whole of Government" approach with leadership required from Ottawa and Queen's Park to bring down the temperature and resolve these protests peacefully.

The protest launched Monday on Huron Church Road against COVID-19 mandates, restrictions and vaccines has brought traffic at the busiest border crossing in North America to a near stand still for three days.

Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno said Wednesday there are 50 to 75 vehicles in the area and at least 100 protestors blocking traffic access to the bridge.

Chief Mizuno also said their priority is public safety and keeping the peace.

Full statement from Ontario Premier Doug Ford:

"The ongoing illegal occupation and blockade happening in Ontario must stop. The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country. The damage this is causing to our economy, to people's jobs and their livelihoods is totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue.

I have spoken to both Mayor Drew Dilkens and Mayor Mike Bradley and told them the province is ready to provide any support we can offer.

I remain confident that our police forces in Ontario, along with Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Border Services Agency, will take the appropriate steps to address the evolving situations in our cities and bring them to an end."