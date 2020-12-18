Premier Calls Emergency Meeting Over Rising COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ays he's called an emergency meeting with health officials to tackle rising hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Ford says the meeting with the province's health minister, chief medical officer of health and hospital leaders today will concern next steps to break the trend.

The meeting follows calls from the Ontario Hospital Association for the government to implement lockdowns in more public health units, and to consider stronger measures.

The province is considering new measures but Ford has offered few details about what those might be.

He says "everything is on the table" to protect people's health.

As of Thursday morning, 919 Ontarians were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 263 in intensive care and 172 on ventilators.

