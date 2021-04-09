Premier Doug Ford Receives First Dose of Astrazeneca Vaccine

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ford received a shot of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine at an Etobicoke, Ont. pharmacy Friday.

He says he wanted to take the shot in front of media to help encourage people to get immunized and combat vaccine hesitancy.

The premier set a goal of getting 40 per cent of Ontarians — or 5 million people — their first dose over the next month.

The province said Thursday that it had administered 108,563 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the previous day's report.

A total of 2,834,784 vaccine doses have been given in Ontario so far.

— The Canadian Press.