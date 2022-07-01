iHeartRadio
Premier Doug Ford's much-touted gas tax takes effect today

Premier Doug Ford's much-touted gas tax takes effect today, cutting five-point-seven cents per litre at the pump for the next six months.

Legislation that passed this spring will also see the fuel tax, which covers diesel, cut by five-point-three cents per litre over the same period. 

The government has said the tax cut will cost $645 million while it's in effect.

 Ford says he would consider extending the measure past December 31st if inflation is still high at the time.

