Premier Doug Ford's much-touted gas tax takes effect today, cutting five-point-seven cents per litre at the pump for the next six months.

Legislation that passed this spring will also see the fuel tax, which covers diesel, cut by five-point-three cents per litre over the same period.

The government has said the tax cut will cost $645 million while it's in effect.

Ford says he would consider extending the measure past December 31st if inflation is still high at the time.