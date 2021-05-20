Premier Doug Ford to announce Ontario's reopening plan today

TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement about Ontario's reopening plan today.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and the province's top doctor at a news conference at 3 p.m.

A stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario was extended last week and is currently set to lift June 2.

A spokeswoman for Ford has said Ontario will not return to the tiered colour-coded restrictions system it used before imposing the stay-at-home order.

Elliott has said the government's reopening plan will be sector-specific.

Ontario hospitals are asking Ford for a staged and cautious reopening of the province.