Premier Ford Announces $9.8-million for new regional hospital

The Ontario government has announced $9.8-million to support planning for a new state-of-the-art acute care hospital in Windsor-Essex.

Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Health Christine Elliott made the announcement today at the proposed location for the new hospital at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession.

"Our government is providing access to world class health care, wherever you live in Ontario," said Premier Doug Ford. "The people of Windsor-Essex have waited too long for a new hospital that suits the needs of this growing community. This new hospital means they can get the care they need, closer to home."

Planned services will include cancer care, complex trauma, obstetrics, neurology and cardiology. The new hospital will also have more single-patient rooms to increase patient privacy and prevent the spread of infection. Urgent care and outpatient services will remain at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette site to preserve access for patients and their families in downtown Windsor.

As part of the planning for the new hospital, approximately 68 acute mental health beds are expected to be transferred to Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare to improve mental health and addictions services and programs for the people in the area. These beds will support a new Centre of Excellence in Mental Health and Addictions for the region, making it easier for patients to receive mental health and addiction services in one location.

In addition, the Ontario government is increasing the operating funding in both hospitals for the third straight year.

Windsor Regional Hospital will receive over $7.8 million in additional operating funding starting this year, representing an increase of 2.2 per cent, and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare received $1.57 million, representing an increase of 2.1 per cent.

The government is also providing Windsor Regional Hospital with $847,800 to support an additional 2,530 MRI, and 760 CT operating hours as part of Ontario's comprehensive surgical recovery plan to provide patients with the care they need.