Premier Ford calls for head of correctional service to be fired over Bernardo transfer

TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford is calling for the head of the Correctional Service of Canada to be fired over a decision to move killer Paul Bernardo to a medium security prison.

The correctional service has said in a statement that it wants Canadians to have confidence in its decisions, so Commissioner Anne Kelly ordered a review to ensure the move was appropriate and evidence based.

But Ford said on Tuesday in the legislature that his message to Kelly is that no Canadians have confidence in her decisions, and she should either step aside, step down or be fired.

Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the kidnapping, torture and murders of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s.

He was also convicted of manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Tammy Homolka, and admitted to sexually assaulting 14 other women.

Ford says Bernardo should rot in a maximum security prison for the rest of his life.