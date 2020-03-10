iHeartRadio
Premier Ford Considers Highway Advertising to Generate Revenue

Premier Doug Ford is considering allowing advertising along Ontario's 400-series highways as a way to generate revenue for the province.

Ford was asked about his Progressive Conservative government's upcoming March 25 budget during a stop in Kitchener on Monday.

While he wouldn't give any specifics, Ford said that balancing the budget isn't just about finding efficiencies, it's about creating new revenues.

He mentioned that when he drives along Interstate-75 in the United States, there are signs everywhere, but he sees very few along Highway 401 and other 400-series highways.

Ford said introducing them could generate "a couple hundred million" dollars.

He suggested that Ontario could spend the extra revenue on education and transportation.

Ford calls the idea a "no brainer."

 

With files from the Canadian Press

