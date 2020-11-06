Premier Ford 'Disgusted' by Whole Foods Poppy Policy

Premier Doug Ford says he is introducing legislation immediately that permits any employee, no matter where they work, to wear a poppy.

The new law comes after criticism over Grocery retailer Whole Foods Markets’ policy that does not allow employees to wear poppies.

Ford, along with others, expressed their anger with the policy.

“I find it absolutely disgraceful, I find it disgusting” says Ford.

Whole Foods Market dress code policy does not allow for any additions to the uniform except for items required by law says a spokeswoman for the grocery chain. She says they support veterans and will observe a moment of silence on Remembrance Day as well as making a donation to the Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says “Whole Foods has made a silly mistake that I’m hoping they will correct very quickly.” He says Veteran Affairs Minister, Lawrence MacAulay, has engaged directly with them to highlight that they’ve made a mistake.

The leader of the Federal Conservatives, Erin O’Toole, says the sacrifices of Canadian veterans in the past “provide the freedom for a US grocery chain to be stupid today.”

The new law would be specific to Remembrance Week which is Nov 5-11 this year.

