Premier Ford in Leamington

As promised, Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a stop in Leamington Thursday morning for his long-awaited haircut and meetings with local farmers and business owners.

Ford will also be making another COVID-19-related announcement at 1 p.m as he continues an eight-week province-wide summer tour.

Accoriding to CTV Windsor, the premier chose Mastronardi Barbering in Leamington for his first haircut since the COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March, closing hair salons.

“I’m just so happy to be here with the people of Leamington and Kingsville they’re just down to earth people. I absolutely love them,” Ford said in a video he posted on Twitter.

Leamington and Kingsville were the last municipalities in the province to move to Stage 2 of reopening last week, which allowed barber shops, hair salons and outdor patios to reopen.

— With files from CTV Windsor