Premier Ford lifting Ontario's state of emergency

Premier Doug Ford's office says the state of emergency he declared on Feb. 11 to deal with anti-vaccine mandate blockades is now over.

A statement says "emergency tools" provided to law enforcement will stay in place for now to address activities that are still ongoing.

It says Ontario's state of emergency is being revoked to align with the federal government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday Ottawa would revoke the Emergencies Act because the crisis in Ottawa and at border crossings has calmed down.

Governments invoked the special powers to help dispel a weekslong occupation in Ottawa and a lengthy blockade at a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Windsor, among other protests.