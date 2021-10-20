Premier Ford meets with Stellantis to discuss Windsor Assembly Plant future

Here's an update to a story AM800 told you about earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford met with representatives from Stellantis following the announcement the Windsor Assembly Plant would be transitioning to one shift in 2022.

According to a release from Premier's office, Ford is disappointed with the decision to remove the second shift putting over 2,000 employees out of work.

During a stop in Windsor Monday, Ford mentioned a "huge" multi-million dollar auto investment would be coming to the Windsor Assembly Plant in the future.

Ford said the investment would be a partnership between the provincial and federal government with a goal of ramping up production with all three shifts running.

The plant, which employs about 4,000 workers, has been down for much of 2021 due to the worldwide microchip shortage.