Premier Ford pledges paid sick leave program for workers, apologizes

TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford is promising a paid sick-leave program for Ontario workers after months of saying a provincial policy wasn't needed.

He says people forced into quarantine should not have to worry about their jobs or income.

He says the province is now working on a solution because the federal government hasn't expanded its own policy.

An emotional premier also apologized for increasing police enforcement powers and closing playgrounds last Friday.

He says his government moved too fast and got it wrong.

The government announced the new restrictions amid soaring cases and an alarming rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.