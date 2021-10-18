Premier Ford promises 'huge' auto investment in Windsor

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province and federal governments will be making a "huge" investment in Windsor to help ramp up production after Stellantis announced it would cut the second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, announced Friday that it will cut the plant down to one shift next spring in a move that will mean about 1,800 lost jobs.

The company says the move comes as the automotive industry faces significant headwinds including the semiconductor shortage and the effects of COVID-19.

The cut from two shifts comes after Stellantis cut the third shift at the minivan plant in 2020 at a loss of about 1,500 jobs.

Ford said Monday during a stop in Tecumseh that he wants to see three shifts again at the plant, and he will be speaking with Stellantis leadership on Tuesday.

The premier was not able to offer details on the investment, but said between both levels of government it's "hundreds of millions" of dollars.

The Windsor Assembly Plant currently makes the Chrysler Pacifica, Voyager and the Grand Caravan.

With files from the Canadian Press