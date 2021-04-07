Premier Ford Set to Issue Stay-At-Home Order

Ontario will issue a new stay-at-home order to try and control a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement at a news conference at 2 p.m. which will be carried live on AM800.

CTV News Queen's Park reporter Colin D'Mello told AM800's The Morning Drive that the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning and last for four weeks.

Only stores selling essential goods will remain open during the four-week period.

Ford's cabinet made the decision about the stay-at-home order during a meeting Tuesday night.

The premier hinted at new restrictions coming during a news conference on Tuesday.

With files from the Canadian Press