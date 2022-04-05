Premier Ford slammed for delayed plan to deal with high gas prices

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is slamming Premier Doug Ford for waiting until the middle of summer to help drivers deal with soaring gas prices.

Ford's Progressive Conservative government is introducing legislation that, if passed, would lower the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax, including diesel, by 5.3 cents per litre for six months.

The change would take effect on July 1 and end on Dec. 31., after the 2022 Ontario general election, which will be held on or before June 2.

Speaking in Windsor Monday, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath points out that her party has been trying since 2018 to pass legislation to prevent price gouging.

"We could have passed that in the Legislature for the last couple of years and Doug Ford didn't bother," she says. "I would urge him to do something more immediate and that's pass our bill to stop the gouging at the pumps."

On March 2, 2022, the NDP reintroduced a private member's on gas price regulation that the party has tried to get passed on two previous occasions.

The bill from New Democrat Gilles Bisson would give the Ontario Energy Board power to regulate the retail price and wholesale mark-up on petroleum products. It means the legislation would regulate prices at the pump by setting a weekly price or daily maximum, with the goal of providing price certainty.

Horwath says she knows people are hurting financially.

"The cost of everything is going up. People aren't even able to afford their first homes, for example, the cost of groceries is up. When there's a solution on the table that will help, surely the government can make it's way around to actually helping people right away and not waiting until the middle of summer," she says.

Horwath adds that Ford's plan "is yet another campaign gimmick that's not going to help anybody."

CAA reported the average price for a litre of regular gas in Windsor-Essex on April 4 was a $1.70.