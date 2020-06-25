Premier Ford Speaks with Mayors in Leamington and Kingsville



ESSEX COUNTY — Some reassurance from Ontario Premier Doug Ford following phone conversations with Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos and Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald.

Both Kingsville and Leamington remain in Stage 1 of the economic recovery plan, even though the rest of Essex County and Windsor are now in Stage 2 which means more businesses can reopen.

Speaking on AM800's the Dan MacDonald Show, Santos says Premier Ford was open to hearing the concerns of the community, especially small business owners who haven't been able to make a living for the past 100 days.

According to Santos, there is a lot of anxiety and stress in the business community because business owners don't know how long the shutdown will remain in place and he doesn't know how much longer they will be able to survive.

"They are feeling defeated," says Santos.

"We need support, we need our help, we need help to get these businesses able to carry on for the next week, next three weeks, the next month we don't know and that's part of the challenge," he says.

Santos says the premier had some comforting words for the region.

"He reassured us that we are moving in the right direction, he has seen a tremendous change in the effort and participation from everyone so that was some positive words and strength for us."

Leamington and Kingsville remain in Stage 1 due to the high rates of infection among the agri-food sector.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald also spoke with Premier Ford and she tweeted, it was a 'productive conversation'.

She tweeted, "We look forward to working with you to move Leamington and Kingsville to the next stage quickly."



