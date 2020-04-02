Premier Ford Thanks Local Residents for Fighting Spread of COVID-19

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is thanking Windsor residents for doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking on AM800's the Afternoon News, Ford told listeners that "Ontario is in a war against the virus."

Ford says there are rules when we're not at war and rules when we are at war.

"And right now we are at war with COVID-19. We can do our due diligence but with procurement, we normally need to get 80 signatures and four departments to order a band-aid. Those days are done," he says.

Ford pointed out that we're in a competition with the rest of the world right now when it comes to personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

"Everyone wants the same surgical mask, the N-95 masks and gowns and speaking of gowns, I have to give a shoutout to Brian's Customs Sports in Kingsville, they have changed their production line," he says.

The company normally makes goalie equipment but is now manufacturing medical gowns.

Ford is also thanking all frontline workers still on the job during the pandemic, from the grocery store clerks to the nurses who are treating the sick.

He says it is a perfect example of the resilience of Ontarians, who will prevail against COVID-19.

But Ford warns things are going to get more challenging before they get better.

"We are going to go through some real turbulent waters in the next couple of weeks and we have to band together, we need to keep the supply chain going for food and medical devices," he says.

Ford is also pleading with people to follow the guidelines set out by our health professionals.

"Please, when possible, stay at home and stick with your immediate family because when you do that, you are protecting your parents who might be elderly or your grandparents," he adds.

Òn Wednesday, the provincial government announced a $50-million fund to help businesses retool their operations to produce medical equipment and personal protective gear for front-line workers.

With files from Kristylee Varley and Patty Handysides