Premier Ford to Announce Framework to Reopen Ontario Economy

Premier Doug Ford will announce a framework to reopen the Ontario economy during an announcement this afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minster of Finance, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

The news news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Ford said last week that it will be a gradual and measured approach to lifting restrictions imposed to help contain the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of non-essential businesses.

He said the province would look at models in other provinces such as Saskatchewan, which issued a five-phase plan as well as other jurisdictions around the world.