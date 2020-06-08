Premier Ford to Announce Next Steps in Ontario's Reopening Plan

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce details on the next stage of the province's reopening plan this afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton to make the announcement at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

Last week, the premier stressed that while details of Stage 2 are being released, it will not come into effect right away.

"I know the people of Ontario, you've been very, very patient," Ford said Friday. "We will be ready very soon to take our next steps to reopen our economy, but it won't happen overnight. Businesses will need some time to prepare."

Ontario entered the first stage of the "restart phase," as outlined in Ford government's "Framework for Reopening our Province," in mid-May.

At that time, a number of businesses with street-level entrances have been allowed to open their doors, as well as garden centres, hardware stores and golf courses. Since then, the province has made other changes such as opening drive-thru theatres, allowing short-term rentals, and permitting access to backcountry camping and hiking trails.

According to the government's framework, the next stage would allow more workplaces and outdoor spaces to reopen, as well as some larger social gatherings.

With files from CTV News