Premier Ford Vowing to Find Funding for a New Hospital

Premier Doug Ford is promising to find funding for a new regional hospital in Windsor-Essex "one way or another."

During a visit to the area on Thursday, Ford met with mayors from across the area and said he was told a new acute care hospital is the number-one priority.

"Since it's their number-one priority, it's my number-one priority now, to give proper healthcare to such a large region of Windsor-Essex," he said

When asked when an announcement could be expected on moving the hospital forward, Ford would only say one way or another, we're going to make it happen.

"You know something, it's like the forgotten city. Well, under this party we're not going to forget it. Under this government, under myself, it's not going to be the forgotten city anymore. We have to start delivering proper service," he said. "It's not fair that someone is going to a 100-year-old hospital in such a large region. They're in desperate, desperate need of this. So my message to the finance minister, president of the treasury and the minister of health, I'm coming."

At the end of July, the Ontario Divisional Court tossed out a motion for a leave to appeal by the Citizens for an Accountable Mega-hospital Planning Process.

That group has been fighting the proposed location for the hospital at County Road 42 and the the 9th Concession, and while CAMPP is exploring other legal options, the decision clears the way for the province to make an announcement on moving the project forward.