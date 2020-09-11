Premier Ford Worried About Kids Trick-or-Treating During COVID-19

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he would prefer parents not take their children trick-or-treating this Halloween, as the province struggles to keep its COVID-19 case numbers under control.

Ford says the idea of kids going door-to-door amid the pandemic makes him "nervous."

He says while it is still a month and a half away, he will want to discuss the issue with the province's health experts.

Ford says it is difficult to say where the province's virus case count will be by the end of October.

Ontario has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

With files from the Canadian Press

(The Canadian Press)