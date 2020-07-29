Premier to Announce if Windsor-Essex Can Enter Stage 3

The Ontario government is expected to announce today whether Windsor-Essex can enter Stage 3 of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

Premier Doug Ford will make the announcement during a news conference at 1 p.m.

Windsor-Essex, Toronto and Peel Region are the only regions still in Stage 2, which keep businesses like gyms, bars and theatres closed.

The three areas were held back because officials said they wanted more data before giving the green light for a broader reopening.

Over the last five days, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 174 cases of the coronavirus.

In Stage 3, nearly all businesses and public spaces can reopen, with health measures in place, and people can gather in larger groups.

Two dozen of Ontario's 34 public health units were allowed to enter Stage 3 on July 17, with another seven joining them on July 24.

With files from the Canadian Press