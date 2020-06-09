Premier to Announce Plan to Reopen Child-Care Centres

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the plan to reopen child-care centres across Ontario today.

Ford says the plan will help support parents who are returning to work as the province's economy gradually reopens.

Some child-care centres in the province have remained opened throughout the pandemic to provide free service to the families of essential workers.

On Monday, Ford announced most regions across Ontario will be allowed to open more businesses and activities as of Friday, but Windsor-Essex is not being allowed to move to Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

