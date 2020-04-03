Premier to Release Data on How Many Could Die of COVID-19

The Premier of Ontario will release data today detailing how many people could die of COVID-19 under a number of different scenarios.

Doug Ford is warning that the numbers may be hard to hear and should serve as a wake-up call for some Ontario residents.

But Ford says the public has the right to have access to the same information as him when making decisions about their health.

He describes the situation as extremely serious and is urging everyone to practise physical distancing as much as possible.

Province-wide, there were nearly 2,800 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, including 53 deaths and 831 resolved.

With files from the Canadian Press