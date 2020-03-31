Premier Warns Ontario Could Face a Shortage of Key Medical Supplies

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province could face a shortage of key medical supplies if the COVID-19 pandemic causes a massive wave of hospitalizations in the next two weeks.

Ford says the government is working to make sure more masks and other protective equipment are available for frontline workers.

He's also urging everyone to do everything possible to slow the spread of the disease.

The province's top public health officer is now telling anyone over the age of 70 to stay home except for essential trips.

If public health officials say it's necessary, Ford says he's willing to consider stronger measures to ensure physical distancing.

With files from the Canadian Press