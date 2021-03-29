Preparations Complete for COVID-19 Clinic in Amherstburg

Preparations are complete for Amherstburg's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The town held a walkthrough at the Libro Centre at 3295 Meloche Rd. Monday.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says staff at the clinic will be ready to direct residents through the entire process.

"From exactly were people walk in as they move through the facility to actually get the vaccine and wait the allotted amount of time required and finally work their way all the way out of the clinic itself," he added.

He says town services housed at the Libro Centre will remain open.

"That area will be blocked off so that they can still operate," he says. "The entrance and exit will be directly into the arena complex where the ice pads are."

DiCarlo says the town has spend weeks working with officials from across Essex County.

"This very much has been a collaboration between all the relevant parties to pull this off, this is not just The Town of Amherstburg," he added.

The clinic for residents 70 years old and up will open on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Like the other four mass-vaccination clinics in Windsor-Essex, it's by appointment only.

Information on clinics and how to make an appointment can be found www.wevax.ca.