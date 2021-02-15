Preparations Set to Clean-up Expected Snowstorm in Windsor

It's all hands on deck in preparation for an anticipated 15cm of snow in Windsor.

Environment Canada says the storm should arrive around 5 p.m. Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning.

"We're fully staffed and ready to go and we've made some prearrangements with the local contractors to secure some of their heavy equipment," says Director of Operations Dwayne Dawson.

He tells The Afternoon News major arteries will be the focus of clearing efforts for city plows, but contractors are set to hit residential streets Tuesday morning.

"We don't like to go back into residential areas and back over things that we've already done, so we wait for the snowfall to stop," he says. "Our contractors are scheduled right now to start clearing residential streets around 10 a.m., but when our crews that are on the main roads finish, they'll be joining those contractors to assist with the residential clearing."

Dawson says the city is offering free parking in municipal lots from Tuesday through Thursday.

"There are a lot of neighbourhoods that don't have a lot of driveway parking," he says. "We're going to open up the municipal lots and allow the residents to park in those in an effort to get the cars off the streets so we can help our crews clear from curb to curb wherever possible."