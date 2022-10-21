Preparations underway on EV charging stations in Amherstburg

Preparations are underway starting this week on electric vehicle charging stations in Amherstburg.

With the demand for electric vehicles on the rise worldwide, Ontario has responded by ensuring that municipalities can support residents as more drivers shift to electric vehicles.

Due to the demand, the Town of Amherstburg has been working towards providing EV charging stations, and the stations were approved on May 9, 2022.

Four stations were approved for three locations. Two charging ports will be available at Toddy Jones Park on Laird Avenue and Fort Street, two in the Municipal Lot at Ramsay Street and Richmond Street, and four ports at the Libro Centre on Meloche Road.

Aldo DiCarlo, Amherstburg Mayor, says what work is being done as the preparations begin.

"It is infrastructure, specifically underground infrastructure for EV chargers. This is thanks to grants from upper levels of government through Essex Powerlines, and we are happy to be installing them"

He says the feedback from those in the community have been mixed since the charging stations were approved.

"The people with EV's or anxious to get EV's are really excited about it coming to Amherstburg and having them in Amherstburg so that you don't have that range anxiety that most people will complain about with EV's. For those who still don't see why they would have one, I guess they're not thrilled. Not everybody is going to use it but I think this a good thing for the town."

He says even though not many people have electric vehicles as of right now, he's hoping more drivers will travel to the town knowing they can charge their car.

"Although there may not be a huge percentage of them on the road, being a tourism town, this is one more thing that obviously will help people feel a little bit more comfortable that should they be coming by electric vehicle, they'll have an opportunity to charge while they're here."

The next step after the preparation will be the installation of the EV charging stations, however an exact date has yet to be announced.