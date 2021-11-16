Preparations underway to hold Windsor Santa Claus parade

Preparations are being made to return the Windsor Santa Claus Parade to the streets of Windsor.

The Windsor Parade Corporation will be staging the 53rd annual parade on Dec. 4 through the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA after holding a drive-thru parade in 2020 due to restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maggie Durocher, a member of the Board of Directors of the Parade Corporation, says she's really excited to see people on the side of the road waiting for Santa.

"I'm actually really excited to be back on the street participating in the parade, seeing the looks on the faces, especially the little kids on the side of the road waiting for Santa," she says. "I know there's a real buzz in our warehouse, they're just finishing a new float they've constructed for this year."

Durocher says they're so happy the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA stepped up to sponsor the parade, having held Canada Day parades through that part of the city in the past.

"It's a route we're familiar with. It has a really nice homey flavour to it, you have businesses, you have families, you've got a great diverse cultural footprint there. So we're looking forward to being there," she says.

The Windsor Parade is set for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. and will step off at Wyandotte Street and Devonshire Road and conclude at Wyandotte Street and Aylmer Avenue.

Durocher expects around 50 entries for this year's parade.