Preparations well underway to celebrate 100 years of GAHS

General Amherst High School is getting set to celebrate 100 years, and Celebration Committee organizers are planning to hold one final tour of the school.

Led by Amherstburg residents Greg Scott, Jen Desjardins-Grondin, and Linden Crain, the final public tour of GAHS will coincide with its 100-year anniversary and closing of the school as a new one opens in the fall of 2022.

Scott, who is also the head of physical education, says they already have a plan with some contingencies around COVID-19.

"So our plan is to have sort of an open house style event where people are free to come in and tour the school. Basically all of the areas of the school will be open for people to come and explore, have a look and reminisce. You know classrooms they were in, where their locker used to be, things like that."



GAHS, which was established in 1922 and is one of the oldest schools in Windsor-Essex, has welcomed tens of thousands of faculty members, staff, and students through its doors.

The school has remained a hub for numerous sports games, fundraiser's, and events over the past century and is considered a top secondary school in the Windsor-Essex County region.

Scott says the importance of running the event is to celebrate the history while also looking forward to the new school.

"The two things were coinciding so we wanted to give people a final opportunity to come and walk the halls, and see the old building before it finally closes for good," he continued. "Our committee is also working with the Town trying to make it a whole town event on that day."

The 1-day event will be free to attend but donations and t-shirt orders are encouraged to help support facilities and programs at the new high school.

Scott says the committee formed last May, so they've had a lot of time to plan, and since announcing the event this week they've gotten a lot of good feedback already.

"There's even been people who have sent messages. This one lady sent me an old picture that was in her mother's photo album of the day that the school first opened. I think a lot of people are going to get involved with this and hopefully it'll be a really good once in a lifetime event," he said.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Both inside and outside of the school will be available to visit, including Bill Wigle Park located next to the school which is set to host several activities throughout the day.



More information on the 100 Year Celebration can be found on their Facebook page.

- with files from Rob Hindi