Prescribed Burn Set for Today in Spring Garden Natural Area

A heads up for those near the Spring Garden Natural Area of Windsor.

A prescribed burn is scheduled for Friday morning, weather permitting.

The burn will take place on 10-acres of city owned land near Reddock Street, just off Malden Road.

The initiative is a joint effort between the city, the Essex Region Conservation Authority, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and Wildlife Specialists Inc.

The prescribed burn is necessary to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie Complex and is part of a comprehensive restoration plan for the area.

Similar maintenance efforts have been carried out over the past three decades.