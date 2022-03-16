Prescribed burn set for within the Collavino Wetland

The Essex Region Conservation Authority will try again to carry out a prescribed burn.

ERCA is planning to carry out a prescribed burn on 42 acres of Phragmites within the Collavino Wetland, located within the dyked wetland near the mouth of the Canard River.

The prescribed burn is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, March 16 at 12 p.m., weather permitting.

It was originally scheduled for March 10 but was called off due to "unfavourable conditions."

The measure is being undertaken as part of a collaborative effort involving the Essex Region Conservation Authority, Wildfire Specialists Inc. and Dover Agri-Serve Inc.

The prescribed burn is being used as a tool to remove the above-ground dead standing biomass of monocultural stands of Phragmites, allowing for a herbicide application water level manipulations.

The measures are designed in order to restore this degraded wetland to a more healthy, diverse wetland ecosystem.