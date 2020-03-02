Prescribed Burns at Point Pelee National Park Begin Monday

Visitors to Point Pelee National Park will see a few fires pop-up over the next six weeks, but they're burning a path to the future.

Parks Canada says the annual controlled burns will start Monday and wrap up on April 15. According Parks Canada, the fires are an important process in restoring a healthy savannah ecosystem at the park.

Anders, DeLaurier, and Cactus Fields along with Sleepy Hollow and the southern portion of the western shoreline will be included in this year's burns.

Point Pelee National Park will remain open during the process, but some areas may be temporarily off limits.



Daily updates on which parts of the park will be closed can be found on the Parks Canada website.