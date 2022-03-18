Prescribed burns expected to be undertaken in Ojibway Prairie Complex

More prescribed burns are expected to be undertaken this month.

A release from the City of Windsor states that residents and drivers on the city's west side could see some smoke coming from the Ojibway Prairie Complex, specifically in areas around Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park and Black Oak Heritage Park.

These areas will be closed during the burns and officials say it's recommended that nearby neighbours keep windows closed when smoke is in the air.

Prescribed burns have been safely used as an effective management tool for Windsor's Tallgrass Prairie and Oak Savannah ecosystems for 40 years.

The continued burning is necessary to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie area, according to officials, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie still remaining in Ontario.