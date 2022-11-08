Presence of children delayed ending Ambassador Bridge blockade

The presence of children delayed efforts to clear a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

The commission looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard that during testimony Tuesday at the inquiry.

On Feb. 7, a group of people stopped along Huron Church Road heading to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, halting traffic until police officers moved them off the route on Feb. 13.

On Feb. 11, 2022, an Ontario Superior Court Justice granted an injunction aimed at ending the blockade, which police planned to clear on Feb. 12.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens told the inquest that everything was in place, the resources were in Windsor and on Feb. 12, police were prepared to move in. However the plan was delayed after a call for more support was issued from a pastor at Harvest Bible Church.

Dilkens told the inquest that more demonstrators showed up including parents with kids and strollers, which delayed the removal of the protesters until Feb. 13.

"Very quickly, what might have been 100 to 200 people turned into 600 people, including parents with kids and strollers," he says. "It was really unbelievable how fast that situation grew with the number of people."

Windsor Police acting deputy chief Jason Crowley, who was in charge of Critical Incident Command during the blockade also testified during the inquiry about the presence of children, which he called a huge safety concern.

"There was talk on open source communications that they were going to use children as human shields, at one point. So there was all kinds of considerations for us to keep the welfare of children very safe," he says.

Dilkens told the inquest it was disheartening to see police making advances on Feb.12 and then parents bringing their kids down, but police were wise to move when it made more sense.

"In the police structure probably several people said the most sensible thing is to wait because at some point these kids are going to get cold, it's February, they're going to get cold, they're going to get tired, they're going to get hungry and they're going to leave. So we're not going to move forward with the policing posture in place when you have a lot of young kids there," he says.

The commission’s job is to report to Parliament on whether or not it was necessary for the federal government to declare a national emergency and use the extraordinary powers of the Emergencies Act to end the convoy protest blockades set up in opposition to public health mandates during the pandemic.