President and CEO at ENWIN to retire 

The President and Chief Executive Officer at ENWIN is planning to retire at the end of the month.

Helga Reidel has been in the role since 2016.

In her time working within the public sector, she has also worked for the City of Windsor and the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Reidel says she has been extremely fortunate for the last few years.

"It's a little bit bittersweet I guess. It's hard to believe I graduated 40 years ago and they have gone by in a blink of an eye. I am just so thrilled to still be able to have a career within the Windsor-Essex community, I was very fortunate and I loved all of my employers."

She says she is proud of the work she has accomplished.

"Here at ENWIN, we have struck some amazing partnerships with Tecumseh and LaSalle in terms of our water group as well as some of the significant ENWIN projects that have been announced over the last few weeks. It's really hard to pinpoint what I'm most proud of and of course, it's never me it's the team that pulls it all together."

Reidel says she hopes people won't overlook working within the public sector.

"I have to say there is a really good feeling about serving in the public sector and contributing to your community. To all of those young folks out there who are looking at their career options, don't overlook the public sector and look at all the great opportunities I've had."

She says she looks forward to spending time with her family and grandchildren while also doing several other community activities.

