President and CEO of HDGH highlights mental health response teams

The President and CEO of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare believe the issue of mental health services, programs, and initiatives, should be highlighted in Windsor, following the death of a man who was shot by Windsor police.

Bill Marra says there are several mental health response teams with Windsor police, LaSalle police and Ontario Provincial Police.

As reported on AM800 news, Windsor Police responded to a scene at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue on Monday, where 70-year-old Allan Andkilde was waving a machete and threatening people.

Andkilde was shot and tased, passing away on Monday night.

His nephew, Ted Andkilde said his uncle struggled with addiction.

As heard on AM800's the Morning Drive, Marra says there are several mental health programs that work in partnership with the Windsor police.

He says he has shadowed the Windsor police COAST Team.

"During their day when they're not on calls, they went in and checked in on people they knew they had a history with some challenges to make sure they were ok, like a wellness check. Our ACT team does the same thing, our mental health response teams do the same thing. If you're aware of individuals that require support or perhaps are teetering support on a crisis or are not willing to come in then you provide the outreach."

Marra says the Ontario Government has made an effort toward supporting mental health and addiction.

"The Ford Government, established for the first time a dedicated minister for mental health and addictions. The minister responsible, Michael Tibolo has been to Windsor at least 3 times. They've made significant investments over the last year and have provided over 260,000 to add more beds to our withdrawal management program."

He says the situation is tragic.

"When I thought about what happened to this individual, what was saddening to me was just about 3 blocks away is our crisis and wellness centre. That is our location that was established a few years ago, its opened 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., anyone can walk in if they have a crisis of any sort."

According to CTV Edmonton, Andkilde has had issues with the law in the past.

Police charged Andkilde in 2014 with attempted murder, break, possession of a weapon, uttering threats, and mischief under $5,000 for an incident outside of a property management company in west Edmonton.