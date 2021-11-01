President and CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare to retire

The president and CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor is retiring.

Janice Kaffer has notified the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Board of Directors that she plans to retire no later than March 31, 2022.

Kaffer has spent over 30 years in the healthcare field, including over seven years in her current role.

Kaffer says this announcement is bittersweet for her. "I will be ever grateful to have had the opportunity to lead the team here at HDGH over the past seven years as CEO. I have grown as a person, as a leader and as a friend because of the relationships I’ve built and the work I’ve been blessed to be able to do. I look forward to not being a full-time leader and instead perhaps find new and creative ways to serve our community in the future on a more relaxed basis."

The board also announced that Bill Marra has accepted the role of President and CEO beginning no later than April 1, 2022.

Marra has been with the organization for over 10 years and before that was a member of Windsor City Council.