President and CEO of WRH says no grievances cases have gone to an arbitrator

The President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital says they are monitoring another hospital in the province after an arbitrator was selected to review the termination of employees who refused to comply with their COVID-19 vaccination policies.

During the Windsor Regional Hospital board meeting on Thursday afternoon, David Musyj says that there is approximately 30 grievances filed for staff but none of those cases from WRH have gone to an arbitrator for individuals who were terminated due to not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

In October 2021, Windsor Regional Hospital terminated the employment of 57 employees and 6 professional staff who did not comply with the vaccination policy.

A report was presented during the board meeting on Thursday after an arbitrator addressed the reasonableness of Lakeridge Health's mandatory vaccination policy for COVID-19, including the policy's consequence of termination of employment for failure to comply with the requirements.

The arbitrator found that the hospital's policy was reasonable and further upheld the hospital's decision to terminate employees that did not comply with this policy.

The Lakeridge decision marks the first decision addressing the policy in a hospital setting in Ontario.

Musyj says Lakeridge Health's policies for COVID-19 vaccinations was extremely similar to Windsor's.

"Windsor Regional has not had a case go to arbitration yet. However, in the Lakeridge case, it'll have precedent value, the arbitrator supported Lakeridge Health's policy regarding the mandatory termination of staff who did not follow the vaccination policy."

He says the arbitrator focused on the question of if workers could be placed on a leave opposed to being terminated, which he decided was not reasonable.

"If someone takes an unpaid leave, we would still have to protect their underlying job while we try to recruit someone temporarily to replace them during that unpaid leave. Two of the issues the arbitrator looked at was when does that unpaid leave ever end? And second of all, what are the chances of a hospital being able to recruit someone to a temporary job?"

He explained that with the 30 grievances filed, no one has pushed for an arbitrator to be appointed.

"So whether that happens or not, we'll have to see. And then there is this provincial civil suit that was launched, a request for a class-action against multiple hospitals that is out there, that includes some of the staff as well. So, those issues have to be sorted out. Again for us, nothing that is imminent to go to arbitration."

Musyj adds that there are 12 other vaccines that hospital employees are required to have and the COVID-19 vaccination was no different from those.

He adds that Windsor Regional Hospital currently has over approximately 500 more staff in place then they did pre-COVID.