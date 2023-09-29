President at Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre says Truth and Reconciliation Day is for reflection

The President of Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre is asking the public to take a moment of reflection on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Each year National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is on September 30, and is a day that honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

Jennifer D'Alimonte says there has been a loss in what the real focus of the day is, which is to reflect and mourn those lives that were lost, and for those who survived the residential school system.

She says despite many events going on throughout the weekend, the best thing for those in the community to do is to reflect on how lucky they are.

She adds that those who want to donate on the day to causes looking to help those affected, should donate right to places such as the Mohawk Institute in Brantford, or other residential school that has healing and wellness.

D'Alimonte says this day is not just about an orange shirt, but about reconciliation.

"It's allowing our generations that have been affected that have lived those experiences to share those experiences with you. And to be able to mourn with them, and to acknowledge what they've gone through."

She says those in the community can reflect and mourn those affected.

"Maybe they could take that day and reflect how lucky they are that the government didn't storm their house and take their children, that they didn't have to suffer or endure, or that their grand-parents or parents didn't have to suffer and endure what these children did."

D'Alimonte adds that it's a day for listening and reflection.

"Just going, if they wanted to and felt that desire to acknowledge that day, that in itself just being there, not a word has to be spoken. It's just showing your presence that you're acknowledging the same way they are, and hearing their stories or the things that they need to tell you."

Orange Shirt Day also takes place on September 30.

Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day intended to raise awareness of the individual, family and community inter-generational impacts of residential schools, and to promote the concept of "Every Child Matters".

The "Every Child Matters" flag will be raised at City Hall Friday at 10 a.m.

In June 2021, the Government of Canada passed Bill C-5 to make September 30 a federal statutory day.

The Chimczuk Museum, located at 401 Riverside Drive West, will be offering free admission on Saturday for the Original Peoples Culture and Legacy Gallery. This space reflects the culture, heritage and contemporary issues of the local First Nations and Métis communities.

The Ojibway Prairie Complex will be offering a peaceful backdrop for quiet reflection which is open and accessible to the public.