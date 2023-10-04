President of AMHA says they haven't received much information on Hockey Canada dressing room policy

President of Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association says they haven't received much information on a new dressing room policy that's being implemented by Hockey Canada.

Wes Ewer is reacting to the policy change that all minor hockey teams sanctioned by Hockey Canada and its members will need to wear "minimum attire" at all times in a dressing room or in dressing environments where more than one participant is present.

This means that participants should arrive at the rink wearing a base layer, such as shorts and t-shirt, compression shorts and shirt or sports bra, and those who don't will need to change in a private restroom stall or an empty dressing room to change into a base layer before entering the team dressing room.

Hockey Canada says this is being implemented as they believe all participants have a right to access safe, inclusive, and equitable dressing spaces.

Ewer says that he hasn't heard anything from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association on next steps for this policy. OMHA is the AMHA governing body.

He adds that at this point in time there is a lot of confusion about the policy, and if it's a suggested policy or if it's mandatory. But he adds that the Libro Centre, where the AMHA play, already has a restroom stall in each change room.

Ewer says there is very little information available, but they are prepared.

"The Libro Centre, it has a bathroom stall with a door, so it's already set up to be an inclusive environment already. Our initial thought is we're in a good position to make sure that we can support that initiative."

He says he's not sure how mandatory the policy.

"I'm not sure that it's a rule, or a policy, so much as a suggestion to continue to be an inclusive association, essentially, is kind of the reading that we're looking at it right now."

He says they want to ensure they are as inclusive as possible, but there are a lot of questions.

"Part of hockey is wearing a suit to games for older kids, so how does that translate in? Some of the older kids use the showers after, how's that translated into everyone's experience? So, certainly in my opinion so far, there's a lot more questions then there are clarity. But I do expect that we'll get a lot of information in the next couple days, I at least hope so anyway."

Ewer adds that he's hoping to hear more direction from the OMHA within the next couple of days.

In a statement from the Belle River District Minor Hockey Association it says that more information will be provided as it becomes available from Hockey Canada.

In a statement to CTV Windsor from Hockey Canada, it states that "the minimum requirements of attire and supervision are aligned with the principles of the Rule of Two, which is an accepted best practice in the Canadian Sport System. Similar policies with minimum attire and supervision requirements have been previously implemented with provincial and territorial, national and international hockey and ringette organizations."