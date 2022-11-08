President of Ontario's Greater Essex Elementary Teachers' Federation speaks out as CUPE ends walkout

Mario Spagnuolo, President of Greater Essex Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, has spoken out following the Premier announcing he would repeal Bill 28.

Education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees' began an illegal strike on Friday after Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government enacted Bill 28 imposing a contract on the 55,000 CUPE workers and banned them from striking.

On Monday, Ford announced he was repealing the bill and as a result CUPE will end the protests and all schools will re-open back to in-person learning today.

Spagnuolo says unfortunately the protests impact everyone involved.

"I think it's a welcome relief for many people that have been affected by the work stoppage and political protests. We all agree that kids need to be in class but I think we all also agree that education workers should be respected and that they should be given a decent salary."

He says he thinks Premier Doug Ford and the Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce, realized their mistake.

"I think the Premier and the Minister of Education realized this maybe a little too late, that they were on the wrong side of this. That they should have never exercised the notwithstanding clause. They should've never tried to impose a collective agreement on workers, and that they should have worked these issues out at the bargaining table. And I think that's what's what CUPE has been saying all around."

He says the community spoke up to the government about the mistakes that are being made.

"Unfortunately it took some pain, and some inconvenience to get here. I also think the Premier and the Minister, the government and the MPP's were hearing from the community and also hearing that the labour movement was solidifying action to provide an unprecedented response to what the government was doing."

Spagnuolo says the Premier speaks on how he cares about education, but doesn't put funding in the system.

"The Premier was saying 'we all believe that kids should be in school, and education is a priority', then make it a priority. Put the funding where your words have been. If you believe that public education is so critical, and I would agree and I think most people do agree, then why are you taking money out of our system? Why aren't you investing money in the system?"

CUPE represents various employee groups at Ontario school boards, which include custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants and school administration staff.

CUPE wants an 11.7 per cent increase. The education workers earn 39-thousand-dollars per year on average.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi